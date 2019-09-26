Azerbaijan earns $14.1M from commercial operation of Azerspace-2 satellite

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has earned $14.1 million from the commercial operation of the Azerspace-2 satellite in seven months of this year, Trend reports with reference to Azercosmos OJSC.

On Sept. 26, a year has passed since the launch of the third satellite of Azerbaijan, Azerspace-2, into orbit.

Azerspace-2 telecommunications satellite was successfully launched Sept. 26, 2018 from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.

In the subsequent months, the satellite was put into a constant orbital position, and successfully tested.

In January this year, the control of the satellite was completely transferred to Azercosmos OJSC, and the commercial operation of the telecommunication satellite began in February.

News.Az

News.Az