Azerbaijan eases some coronavirus restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A stabilization of the sanitary-epidemiological situation is currently observed as a result of the tight measures taken on 21 June 2020 in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. The preventive measures and people’s compliance with the existing rules have resulted in the number of new infections starting to decline. In accordance with the current sanitary-epidemiological situation, the decision has been made to introduce certain mitigation measures in the cities and districts with a strict quarantine regime and across the country, says a statement by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The statement says:

• From 06:00 on 5 August 2020, the system of leaving the place of residence and temporary stay on the basis of an SMS permit, service card, icaze.e-gov.az domain in the cities and districts included in the zone of a tightened quarantine zone shall be abolished.

• The use of beaches across the country in accordance with the rules established in line with the requirements of the quarantine regime by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Executive Authority shall be allowed.

Taking into account the rate of the COVID-19 infection, a special quarantine regime shall be applied in the following cities and districts until 00:00 on 31 August 2020:

• Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit and Yevlakh cities and Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz and Salyan districts.

The following restrictions shall remain valid in 13 cities and districts with a special quarantine regime:

• All public transport on weekends shall be suspended on the following dates:

From 00:00 on 8 August to 06:00 on 10 August;

From 00:00 on 15 August to 06:00 on 17 August;

From 00:00 on 22 August to 06:00 on 24 August;

From 00:00 on 29 August to 06:00 on 31 August;

• Large shopping centers except for the grocery stores and pharmacies within them;

• On-site customer service in public catering facilities;

• Museums and exhibition halls;

• Teaching and training process at all educational institutions (except for exams, competitions and interviews, as well as processing of requests for various certificates and documents);

• All public activities, including outdoor sports competitions and games, as well as cultural and sporting events;

At the same time, the rules on the areas of work and services permitted and prohibited by the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 19 June 2020 shall remain valid.

The following restrictions shall remain valid under the special quarantine regime applied in the country until 00:00 on 31 August 2020:

• Suspension of entry and exit to and from the country by land and air (except for special and charter flights);

• With the exception of special purpose vehicles, including ambulances, emergency response, rescue, as well as trucks, suspension of passenger transportation between cities and districts of the country with a special quarantine regime by land and air (except for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic);

• With the exception of “ASAN Xidmət” and “DOST” service centers, suspension of collective and individual receptions of citizens in other state bodies;

• Prohibition of services involving the organization of events, including the organization of birthday parties, weddings, engagements and similar ceremonies in a client's home or other places;

• Suspension of children’s and other entertainment facilities, cinemas and public catering facilities within large shopping centers and shopping malls;

• Suspension of entertainment activities, including children's entertainment venues (including boulevards and parks);

• Suspension of sports, health and rehabilitation services (except for medical services in this area);

• Suspension of cultural facilities, as well as cinemas, theaters, gyms;

• With the exception of funeral wakes, prohibition of religious ritual services, as well as the organization of mourning ceremonies in ceremonial halls, tents and other enclosed spaces;

• Prohibition of wedding parties;

• Suspension of the teaching and training process at all educational institutions (except for exams, competitions and interviews, as well as processing of requests for various certificates and documents);

• Prohibition of gathering in groups of more than five in public places, including streets, boulevards, parks and other places;

• Suspension of all public activities, including cultural and sporting events;

• Prohibition of the use of hookah equipment in public catering establishments;

• Prohibition of family visits with patients in medical institutions;

• Prohibition of massage and bath services;

We urge everyone to follow the above preventive measures in order to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus, to observe the rules of medical prophylaxis, not to gather in groups of more than five in public places, to keep social distance and to wear medical masks.

News.Az