Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss potential projects, expansion of cooperation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Ilham Aliyev met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Baku on Wednesday.

AZERTAC

First, the signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on reconstruction of water supply, sanitation and stormwater management network and construction of wastewater treatment plant in Ganja" was held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, News.Az reports.During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of the Memorandum, saying that this marks a very significant chapter in the cooperation agenda between the two countries. The head of state described the signing of this document as a another important milestone in bilateral cooperation.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Odile Renaud-Basso for her participation in COP29. Underlining the importance of the event, the head of state noted that very effective results have already been achieved.The EBRD President thanked for the hospitality and high-level organization of the COP29, describing it as an event of paramount importance. She hailed the Memorandum as a milestone event in the cooperation between the two countries.The meeting included the exchange of views on potential projects, as well as expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EBRD.

News.Az