Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss priority areas of energy cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Grzegorz Zieliński, Director, Head of Energy Europe, for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, discussions were held on priority areas of cooperation with the Bank in the energy sector, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It was noted that cooperation with the EBRD on increasing renewable energy potential, improving the network, energy efficiency, low-carbon economy and financing of Garadagh SPP contributes to the transition to green energy.

The EBRD support opportunities for the Energy Efficiency Fund, implementation of pilot projects in the field of energy efficiency, the project for holding renewable energy auctions, the current status of cooperation on low-carbon solutions in the energy sector were considered. It was noted that the processes related to the holding of the first auction on solar energy will begin soon.

The Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan)-Türkiye-Europe energy line, the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor, connection of 1 GW solar-wind energy projects to the grid, cooperation on energy system modernization were discussed. During the conversation, the latest situation related to drafting law in the relevant field within the Support Project for the activities of the Energy Regulatory Agency was also assessed. Also, within the framework of COP29, action plans in the field of energy were reviewed.

