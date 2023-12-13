Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss prospective priorities in bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed prospective priorities in bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

During his visit to the UK, Minister Jabbarov held a meeting with EBRD’s First Vice President Jürgen Rigterink.

“During our visit to the United Kingdom, we conducted a meeting with Jürgen Rigterink, the First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Our discussions covered prospective priorities in bilateral cooperation, focusing on renewable #energy, support for the private sector, and exploring opportunities to expand joint activities for the improvement of the ICT ecosystem,” the minister said.

News.Az