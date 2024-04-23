Azerbaijan, EBRD mull future prospects for jointly implemented projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Tuesday held a meeting with Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Regional Director of the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“The preliminary project outline of the EBRD Country Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2024-2029, robust support for the green economy, including the adoption of financing mechanisms to address challenges related to COP29 and climate change, as well as future prospects for jointly implemented projects,” he noted.

News.Az