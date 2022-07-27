Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss regional and international issues of common interest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday met with a delegation led by Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt for European Affairs Ihab Talaat Nasr, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the development of bilateral relations based on the historical ties between the two nations. Noting with satisfaction the level of political dialogue between the two countries, the Minister said that regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, as well as reciprocal visits, contributed to the development of relations. He noted the development of bilateral relations in many directions and in this regard referred to the activity of the Joint Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

FM Bayramov also noted the cooperation between the two countries at the international level, and in this regard, mentioned successful activities within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement. The minister commended the participation of the Egyptian delegation in the Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement currently held in Baku.

Saying that this is his third visit to Azerbaijan, Assistant Minister Ihab Talaat hailed the development in the country. He emphasized that Egypt attaches importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan. Ihab Talaat Nasr noted the importance of maintaining the intensity of the current political dialogue and bilateral contacts.

Emphasizing that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt, the sides expressed mutual congratulations in this regard.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information on the post-conflict situation in the region, issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, and large-scale works carried out by Azerbaijan regarding the reconstruction of the liberated territories.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Arab Republic of Egypt. From the Azerbaijani side the delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev and from the Egyptian side by Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for European affairs Ihab Talaat Nasr. The political consultations featured discussions on various spheres of cooperation.

News.Az