Azerbaijan, Egypt explore prospects for expanding economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev has met with Egypt’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Affairs Ihab Talaat Nasr to discuss prospects for expanding economic trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Economy told News.Az.

Deputy Minister Elnur Aliyev stressed the importance of expanding bilateral economic and trade relations. He noted that the two countries successfully cooperate in various areas, as well as within international organizations.

Touching upon the investment cooperation, the Azerbaijani deputy minister invited Egyptian businessmen to participate in the implementation of projects in the liberated territories.

Ihab Talaat Nasr has underscored his country’s interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan.

News.Az