Azerbaijan, Egypt mull implementation of joint projects

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov met with Egyptian Ambassador to Baku Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Egypt, prospects of setting up the joint ventures with the participation of entrepreneurs, as well as organizing mutual business missions.

