Azerbaijan, Egypt mull military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with Egyptian Ambassador Adel Ibrahim, the Defense Ministry reported.

Praising the sustainable development of Azerbaijan-Egypt ties based on mutual interests, the minister emphasized the importance of cooperation in the military sphere.

Hasanov spoke about the military-political situation in the region, stressing that Armenia still continues its aggressive policy and the dragging out of negotiations negatively affects the stability in the region.

The ambassador, in turn, stressed that Egypt attaches particular importance to expanding relations with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in military-technical sphere, as well as in the fields of military education and military medicine.

News.Az

News.Az