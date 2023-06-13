Azerbaijan, Egypt mull prospects for developing inter-parliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Egypt, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports Adil Aliyev has met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the country Hanafy Ali Gebaly, News.Az reports.

Touching upon the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt, Adil Aliyev stressed the significant role of the countries’ leaders in development of these ties.

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament noted that further development of bilateral relations is in the interest of both countries. He also emphasized the importance of cooperation within the international organizations, especially the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and its Parliamentary Network.

Adil Aliyev informed the Speaker of House of Representatives of Egyptian Parliament about the acts of vandalism committed by Armenia against mosques and other monuments during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories as well as the realities of the post-war period in the region, and Azerbaijan's peace initiatives.

Recalling his participation and speech at the special session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Speaker Hanafy Ali Gebaly hailed the meetings he had held during his visit to Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the pair also discussed issues regarding the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az