Azerbaijan elaborates strategic development plan for print media: MEDIA Executive Director

A strategic development plan for print media has been elaborated in Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a reporting conference on the results of 2022, News.Az reports.

Ismayilov noted that a diagnostic review of the regional media development is also being prepared.

"I would like to note that proposals for international experience analysis and media support mechanisms through the financing of national content, social advertising, and socially useful announcements, were prepared and presented as well," he added.

