Azerbaijan elected as member of WHO Regional Evaluation Group

Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the WHO Regional Evaluation Group at the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in Astana, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan`s election as a member of the Regional Evaluation Group is a successful result of Azerbaijan's close and efficient cooperation with a prestigious organization like the World Health Organization, which would further strengthen the decision-making position of the country in the WHO and expand the possibilities of future activities,” the Ministry of Health reported.

The Evaluation Office contributes to establishing a culture of evaluation at all levels of the Organization, so that evaluation plays a critical role in WHO in improving performance, increasing accountability for results, and promoting organizational learning.

Azerbaijan is represented at the session by a delegation led by Health Minister Teymur Musayev.

