Azerbaijan elected as UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee member

The elections took place on June 20, 2025, at UNESCO headquarters during the tenth session of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The Intergovernmental Committee, which oversees the implementation of the 2005 Convention, is composed of 24 members with a four-year mandate. Azerbaijan previously served on the committee from 2019 to 2023.

The key functions of the Committee include promoting the objectives of the Convention, monitoring its implementation, analyzing periodic reports submitted by the Parties, preparing operational guidelines, providing recommendations on issues raised by countries, and establishing consultation mechanisms to advance the principles of the Convention in other international forums.

Azerbaijan’s re-election to the Committee reflects the country’s consistent and purposeful policy aimed at protecting cultural diversity, promoting freedom of cultural expression, and strengthening international cooperation in this field, as well as its strong commitment to these areas.