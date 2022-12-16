Azerbaijan elected as vice-chair of UNESCO Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 17th session of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, which was held at UNESCO Headquarters, has elected Azerbaijan as vice-chair of the Committee, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to UNESCO told News.Az.

Azerbaijan is represented in the session by the heads of the country’s Permanent Mission to UNESCO and the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture.

The session participants will hear the report of the Secretariat on its activities, and discuss issues such as reinforcing synergies between the 1954 Hague Convention and its two Protocols and the other UNESCO Cultural Conventions, including the implementation of the Thematic Programme “Heritage for Peace”, amendments to the Guidelines for the Implementation of the 1999 Second Protocol, mobilization of resources for the implementation of the 1954 Hague Convention and its two (1954 and 1999) Protocols and etc.

News.Az