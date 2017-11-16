Azerbaijan elected as Vice President of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

An extraordinary session of the World Heritage Committee was held at UNESCO headquarters.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend that 12 new member countries selected to the Committee also took part in the session.

Azerbaijan was elected to this Committee for 4 years in 2015.

During the extraordinary session, Azerbaijan was elected as Vice President of the World Heritage Committee for 2018 and joined the Bureau of the Committee along with Bahrain, Brazil, Spain, Zimbabwe and China.

Bahrain was elected as President of the World Heritage Committee for 2018 at the extraordinary session. The 42nd session of the Committee is planned to be held in Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

The Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, defines the use of the World Heritage Fund and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States Parties. It has the final say on whether a property is inscribed on the World Heritage List. It examines reports on the state of conservation of inscribed properties and asks States Parties to take action when properties are not being properly managed. It also decides on the inscription or deletion of properties on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

News.Az

