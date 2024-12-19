Azerbaijan elected D-8 member

+ ↺ − 16 px

The decision was made at the 11th summit of the D-8 organization on Thursday, in Cairo, Egypt, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.“As the first expansion of D-8 since its founding, our membership is noteworthy as an outcome of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s successful and determined foreign policy,” the ministry said.“For the first time, our country was represented at the 9th Summit held in Istanbul in 2017, where President Ilham Aliyev took part as a special guest.”At the 11th Summit in Cairo, Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.“Our country's membership in the 'Islamic Eight' D-8, whose population constitutes 60% of the world's Muslims in general and has great economic potential, is a clear example of Azerbaijan's growing influence in the international arena and confidence in our country,” the ministry stated.According to the statement, Azerbiajan, which prioritizes justice and the norms and principles of international law as its main objectives, will play an important role in protecting the fundamental principles of D-8 and deepening cooperation within the Organization.“In this context, the establishment of security, stability, prosperity, and mutually beneficial cooperation in our vast region, as well as the development of relations in economic and trade, transport, communication, and a number of other important areas, are of paramount importance.”“Azerbaijan’s D-8 membership, which has played a bridge role between East and West throughout its history and is one of the main cultural, religious, and civilizational hubs of the Islamic world, will also make a great contribution to strengthening Islamic solidarity, promoting Islamic values in the world, and combating Islamophobia,” said the ministry.”“The Organization for Economic Cooperation D-8 unites eight Muslim countries. The foundation of the organization was laid on the initiative of Türkiye on October 22, 1996, at the Development Cooperation Conference organized in Istanbul with the cooperation of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan. On June 15, 1997, the Organization was officially launched at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the eight countries in Istanbul. The Secretariat of the Organization is located in Istanbul,” it added.

