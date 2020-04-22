Azerbaijan elected member of Steering Group of Global Forum on Migration and Development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to its significant achievements in migration management at the national and regional levels, Azerbaijan has been elected a member of the Steering Group of Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD), the State Migration Service reported.

Established in 2007, the GFMD is the largest informal, non-binding, voluntary and government-led process, bringing together expertise from all regions and countries at all stages of economic, social and political development.

The main objectives of the Forum are to exchange good practices and experiences, which can be duplicated or adapted in other circumstances, in order to maximize the development benefits of migration and migration flows, as well as to identify information, policy and institutional gaps necessary to foster synergies and greater policy coherence at national, regional and international levels between the migration and development policy areas.

The GFMD Steering Group is comprised of 29 member countries that are firmly committed to offer sustained political and conceptual support to the Chair-in-Office and ensure continuity of the overall process. This includes carrying out periodic evaluations of the activities of the Forum, both in terms of process and content, as well as assisting the Chair-in-Office in seeking technical and financial support for the GFMD process.

The accession to the Forum will promote Azerbaijan’s active involvement in global migration and allow the country to share its best practices in this field.

News.Az

News.Az