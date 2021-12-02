Azerbaijan elected member of UNESCO committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th meeting of the States Parties to the Second Protocol to the Hague Convention of 1954 for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict was held on 30 November and 1 December.

Elections to the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict were held as part of the meeting, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijan was also nominated for membership in the Committee and elected a member of the Committee for the next four years with the support of the absolute majority of the states participating in the voting.

Earlier, Azerbaijan was elected a member of the Executive Board of UNESCO for 2021-2025.

The ministry noted that the victories based on the high number of votes in both elections indicate the international community's appreciation of Azerbaijan's commitment to UNESCO values.

