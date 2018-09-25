Azerbaijan elected to IAEA Board of Governors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan became a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the agency told TASS based on the results of a one-day meeting of the Board of Governors.

"11 new countries of 35 members for the period 2018-2020 were elected to the IAEA Board of Governors. Azerbaijan, Brazil, Ecuador, Egypt, Italy, Morocco, Niger, Pakistan, Sweden, Thailand and Uruguay became new members of the council," the agency said.

The IAEA Board of Governors also elected Permanent Representative of Jordan to the International Organizations in Vienna, Linu Al-Hadid, as Chairman of the Governing Council for the period 2018-2019.

News.Az

News.Az