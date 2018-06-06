Azerbaijan elected to one of UNESCO’s most important bodies

Azerbaijan has been elected to one of UNESCO’s most important bodies - Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2018-2022 term, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ambassador Anar Karimov tweeted on June 6, APA reports.

Along with Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Poland, China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Togo, Cameroon, Djibouti and Kuwait have also been elected to the Committee.

The Intergovernmental Committee consists of 12 member countries.

The Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding Intangible Heritage aims to protect various forms of intangible cultural heritage, including traditions, samples, data, transmitted from general to generation, and to preserve cultural objects.

