Azerbaijan elected vice-president of UNESCO General Conference 40th session

President and vice president of the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference have been elected in Paris, Trend reports.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have been elected the president and vice president of the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference, respectively.

The General Conference will continue until Nov. 27.

Located on the Place de Fontenoy, in Paris, the main building which houses the Headquarters of UNESCO was inaugurated on 3 November 1958.

UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. It seeks to build peace through international cooperation in Education, the Sciences and Culture. UNESCO's programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in Agenda 2030, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

UNESCO has a unique role to play in strengthening the foundations of lasting peace and equitable and sustainable development. Advancing cooperation in education, the sciences, culture, communication and information holds strategic stakes at a time when societies across the world face the rising pressures of change and the international community faces new challenges.

