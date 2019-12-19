Azerbaijan elected vice-president of UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which was held in Bogota, Colombia, has elected Azerbaijan as vice-president of the Committee, AZERTAC reported.

China, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Kuwait and Djibouti were also elected.

The Committee also inscribed five elements on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding and 35 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. For the first time, the Intergovernmental Committee removed one element from the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Committee decided to hold its 15th session in Kingston under the chair of Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

News.Az

