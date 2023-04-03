Azerbaijan eliminates double taxation with Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The double taxation between Azerbaijan and Japan are being eliminated, News.az reports.

This issue is included in the agenda of the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), which will be held on April 4, 2023.

Thus, the deputies of Milli Majlis will discuss the draft law approving the Convention "On the elimination of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion in respect of income taxes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan."

After discussions, the document will be voted on.

News.Az