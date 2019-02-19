Azerbaijan Embassy to organize seminar on Khojaly genocide in Islamabad

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) of Pakistan will organize a Seminar on “Conflicts, Genocides, Wars – Never again. Peace and Stability through Credibility” in Islamabad on February 22, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

The seminar has been dedicated to the 27th Anniversary of Khojaly Genocide occurred on February 26, 1992.

It will take place from 02:45 pm to 04:15 pm PST on Friday (February 22, 2019) at NUST Campus, H-12 ISLAMABAD.

The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza will attend the seminar as the Chief Guest.

The seminar will formally with the Opening remarks by the Associate Dean at Centre for International Peace & Stability (CIPS), NUST Dr. Tughral Yamin followed by the address of the Chairman Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) Islamabad & President of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Association Ambassador (retd) Khalid Mahmood.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey H.E. Mustafa Vurdakul, the Rector of NUST Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman, and Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E Ali Alizada will also address the audience.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza will also make a speech at the seminar.

In addition, the seminar will also feature a short video on the topic and video “Call for Peace” performed by Azerbaijani Children.

News.Az

