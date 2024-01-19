Azerbaijan emphasizes economic potential of its liberated territories at WEF 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s investment opportunities and the economic potential of the country’s liberated territories were highlighted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“During the "Trade and Investment Leadership Lunch" session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, we shared insights into Azerbaijan's investment opportunities, highlighting the economic potential of our liberated territories, industrial zones and abundant resources for sustainable development,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“Emphasizing the importance of economic development through digital solutions, we discussed the increase in projects focusing on public-private partnerships and the diversification of investments,” he added.

News.Az