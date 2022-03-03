Azerbaijan enables 540 citizens to cross Russian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has revealed the number of citizens who crossed the Russian-Azerbaijani border on February 23-28.

540 people crossed the Russian-Azerbaijani land state border in mentioned period of time, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az

A working group consisting of employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent to the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation to organize the border crossing.

The working group carried out the registration of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and their family members wishing to cross the border and provided them with the necessary consular assistance.

News.Az