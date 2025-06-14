Azerbaijan enables transit of foreign nationals from Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several foreign countries have requested assistance from the Government of Azerbaijan to help evacuate their citizens from Iran. These appeals seek permission for safe transit through Azerbaijani territory to facilitate their return to their home countries.

The Azerbaijani government, guided by humanitarian principles, is allowing these individuals to cross through the Astara border checkpoint for evacuation, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

A special tea service has been arranged for the evacuees. Additionally, to ensure immediate medical assistance for anyone with potential health issues, an emergency medical vehicle and a team of professional doctors have been deployed to the area. Special buses have also been provided to ensure their safe and comfortable transportation.

News.Az