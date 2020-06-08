Azerbaijan ends lockdown in some cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The lockdown imposed in some cities of Azerbaijan over the weekend to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ended on Monday.

A lockdown was imposed in the capital Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district. All shopping malls, catering facilities, as well as pharmacies and stores were closed.

The lockdown that started on Friday midnight ended until 6 a.m. local time on Monday.

As of June 6, the overall confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan stand at 7,553, with 4,149 recoveries and 88 deaths.

Some 3,316 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. The health condition of 69 patients out of those 3,316 is assessed as severe, 80 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

A total of 339,876 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

