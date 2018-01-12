Azerbaijan Energy Ministry’s administration optimized

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan has carried out structural changes, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The Ministry reports that its new structure was approved within the framework of optimization of the MoE administration.

"A range of new departments and divisions were established at the Ministry within works done, and among them are the Oil Chemistry Department and the Internal Control Department. Besides, it was created a hotline, consolidated and restructured several other departments, while the number of staff positions was not changed in the new department," the MoE said in a statement.

