Azerbaijan enhances partnership with China by focusing on trade, investment - deputy minister

Azerbaijan is actively enhancing its partnership with China by focusing on trade and investment, said Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister.

During a visit to Beijing last week, Mammadov highlighted the longstanding ties between the two nations, which date back to the ancient Silk Road, News.Az reports, citing China Daily

Over the past 30 years, this partnership has been characterized by stability and resilience, evidenced by approximately 90 bilateral agreements across various fields, he said.

Mammadov emphasized China's role as a priority and reliable partner. "Based on our joint strategic partnership statement, we agreed to expand cooperation across various fields, strengthen our interaction in international affairs, and jointly protect our common interests."

Speaking at the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank, Mammadov noted Azerbaijan's intention to continue investing in its relationship with China due to the immense opportunities it offers.

Mammadov expressed optimism about the future trajectory of trade, highlighting the digital economy, green energy and infrastructure as key areas for collaboration.

"We often talk about the ancient Silk Road, which passed through many countries, including Azerbaijan. Today, we also refer to the digital Silk Road, which was built along the same historic route. Azerbaijan has recently signed an agreement to lay a digital cable on the Caspian Sea bed to provide an alternative digital connection to Europe — a project we call the digital Silk Way," he said.

Azerbaijan is prioritizing digital transformation, the deputy minister said. "We have strong partnerships with Chinese high-tech companies assisting us in this digital transformation. AI and information technologies will be central to our agenda with China and will become increasingly significant in our partnership."

