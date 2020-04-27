Azerbaijan ensured rapid response to COVID-19: education minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was able to ensure a rapid response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Education Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov.

He made the remarks Monday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The minister noted that the educational process was suspended throughout Azerbaijan on March 2.

“Suspending the educational process was one of the first decisions in the fight against the pandemic. When this decision was made, only 12 countries closed educational facilities. Later, 191 countries made similar decisions. This is an indicator of how Azerbaijan rapidly responded to the pandemic,” Bayramov said.

He added that thanks to the solidarity between the state and citizens, the situation with the virus in the country is under control.

