Azerbaijan ensures combat duty of military personnel in liberated Azerbaijani territories at top level (VIDEO)

The necessary measures are continued in the comprehensive provision of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the organization of troops' service, as well as the further improvement of the social and living conditions of the military personnel, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

In the units stationed in the liberated territories, troops’ service and whole day combat duty are organized in an intensive working mode in accordance with the daily routine.

The military personnel is informed about safety instructions, and involved in regular classes which are held to maintain their combat and moral-psychological training at a high level. In leisure time, the servicemen are informed about the internal and external socio-political situation.

The military personnel is provided with seasonal clothing, uninterrupted fresh and high-calorie hot meals.

Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen are ready and capable of suppressing whenever any possible provocation.

News.Az