Azerbaijan ensures passage of ICRC vehicles from Lachin to Khankendi

The passage of ICRC’s two cars and a truck carrying humanitarian assistance has been ensured from Azerbaijan’s Lachin state border checkpoint to Khankendi, News.Az reports.

The passage took place in the morning hours. Two cars and one truck with humanitarian assistance proceeded to Khankendi after examination in accordance with the procedures.

Parallel use of the Lachin-Khankedi and Aghdam-Khankendi roads in coordination with Azerbaijan was proposed long ago by the Azerbaijani side and discussed thoroughly at different levels. Unfortunately, despite the agreements reached and calls of international partners Armenia and its puppet regime in the Garabagh region hampered such passage.

The ICRC earlier informed the Azerbaijani side about its consent with the parallel acceptance of cargo through the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads on September 18. Thus, in accordance with Azerbaijan’s proposal, the parallel use of the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads was organized as per the legislation of the country.

News.Az