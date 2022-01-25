Azerbaijan ensures uninterrupted movement of troops in its liberated territories (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The uninterrupted movement of Azerbaijani troops is ensured in the country’s liberated territories, the Defense Ministry told News.Az on Tuesday.

In order to maintain the combat capability of the troops stationed in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions liberated from occupation at a high level, including the uninterrupted provision of units conducting combat duty in difficult climatic conditions, the Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops continue activities on clearing the roads of snow and maintaining them in constant working condition.

News.Az