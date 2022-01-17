Azerbaijan ensures uninterrupted movement of troops in liberated territories (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The uninterrupted movement of Azerbaijani troops in the country’s territories liberated from occupation is ensured, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops continue activities on keeping roads in constant working conditions, clearing snow cover, as well as laying new supply roads in the direction of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the mountainous and difficult area in order to maintain continuous support of units and a high level of combat capability of the troops stationed in the liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions, the ministry added.

News.Az