Azerbaijan is entering a new stage: AIR Center head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is currently entering a new stage, and Armenia has been giving positive messages in recent days, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations.

He was speaking at a presentation of the book about Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Shafiyev said the book, titled “The Road to Azerbaijan’s Victory in Settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict,” contains many important issues.

The think tank head noted that Azerbaijan’s main goal is to resettle former IDPs in its liberated territories.

He also underlined the importance of raising the issue of the material and moral damage inflicted on Azerbaijan by Armenia.

News.Az