Azerbaijan erects monument to soldiers martyred fighting for Lele Tepe

A monument has been erected in the Horadiz city of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district in honor of the soldiers martyred fighting for Lele Tepe in April last year.

A ceremony was held in Horadiz on Thursday to unveil the monument, AzVision.az reported citing APA.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence.

The ceremony was joined by Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova, Ombudswoman Elmira Suleymanova, rector of Azerbaijan State Economic University Adalat Muradov, Fuzuli district chief executive Ali Aliyev, MPs, military officials, and local population.

