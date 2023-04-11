Azerbaijan establishes "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal
Politics
The "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal has been established in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
At a parliamentary session on Tuesday, a bill on amending the Law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal was discussed.
Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.