Azerbaijan establishes "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal

The "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal has been established in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

At a parliamentary session on Tuesday, a bill on amending the Law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal was discussed.

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

