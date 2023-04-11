Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan establishes "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal

Azerbaijan establishes 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev jubilee medal

The "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal has been established in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

At a parliamentary session on Tuesday, a bill on amending the Law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal was discussed.

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.


