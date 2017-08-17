Azerbaijan establishes Date-plum Producers and Exporters Association

+ ↺ − 16 px

Date-plum Producers and Exporters Association has been established in Azerbaijan, at the initiative of the entrepreneurs dealing with production and export of date-plum and with the support of the Ministry of Economy.

Report informs citing the ministry that the event on this occasion was held in Goychay with the support of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), with the organization of the Goychay District Executive Authority and participation of nearly 50 entrepreneurs engaged in the production and export of date-plum in Goychay and surrounding districts.

Speaking at the event, AZPROMO Vice President Yusif Abdullayev noted that increase of production of competitive and export-oriented products, expansion of export in this area are among the priorities.

Then, the issue of establishing the Date-plum Producers and Exporters Association was put to vote under proposal of the attendees and adopted unanimously. Organizational issues related to the state registration of the Association were discussed, Head of “Siracoğlu Fermer Təsərrüfatı” company, Gadir Yusifov elected chairman of Association's Managerial Board.

News.Az

News.Az