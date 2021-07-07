Azerbaijan establishes East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday signed a decree on the new division of the Republic of Azerbaijan into economic regions.

Under the presidential decree, the East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions have been established.

The Karabakh economic region includes the city of Khankendi, Aghjabadi, Agdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Shusha and Tartar districts.

The districts of Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan are transferred to the subordination of the East Zangazur economic region.

News.Az