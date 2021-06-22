Azerbaijan establishes Management of State Reserve in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the creation of a public entity of legal law "Management of the State Reserve of Shusha city".

The authorized capital of the Management is 1 million manat and is formed at the expense of the state budget

The Management will be financed from the state budget and other sources not prohibited by the law.

The Azerbaijani Army liberated the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020 during the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

News.Az