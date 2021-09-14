Azerbaijan establishes military prosecutor's offices in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three military prosecutor's offices have been established in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Colonel of Justice Mehdi Huseynzade, head of the department of control over the investigation in the military prosecutor's offices under the Military Prosecutor's Office, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Huseynzade noted that in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the creation of military prosecutor's offices in the liberated territories, dated April 1, 2021, the Gubadly and Kalbajar military prosecutor's offices were established. Besides, on the basis of the Karabakh military prosecutor's office, the Aghdam military prosecutor's office was formed.

Thus, the military prosecution bodies were created in all territories under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan.

"Due to the 30-year occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, the military prosecution bodies, like other state bodies of Azerbaijan, were unable to function in these territories. Thanks to the historical victory achieved under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity,” he added.

News.Az