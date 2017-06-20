Azerbaijan establishes State Advertisement Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on establishment of State Advertisement Agency.

The State Advertisement Agency public legal entity is established to provide common regulation and control on installation of advertisement carrier in an open area, production and broadcasting of advertisements to be posted on those carriers, APA reports.

The Presidential Administration is to prepare proposals about public legal entity’s authorized capital and those fulfilling the duties of the founder within 15 days and submit them to the president.

Posting of advertisement in an open area will be continued in accordance with the Law on Advertisement until the public legal entity will be registered.

News.Az

