Azerbaijan establishes uninterrupted water supply to liberated Hadrut village

An uninterrupted water supply has been established in the village of Hadrut (Khojavend District of Azerbaijan), Anar Jabrayilli, spokesperson for Azersu OJSC, told Trend.

Jabrayilli noted that after the signing of the trilateral agreement on November 10, 2020 to end the Second Karabakh war, the company specialists were sent to Hadrut to assess the situation on the spot.

According to him, earlier water was supplied to the village from nearby rivers.

"However after its liberation from the occupation, river water was no longer supplied to Hadrut. Therefore, uninterrupted water supply was provided through artesian wells. Thus, uninterrupted water supply to the military hospital and civilian facilities in Hadrut is ensured," the spokesperson said.

Over the past time, more than 30 accidents have been eliminated in the village's water supply sector. Measures were also taken to prevent freezing of water in the lines in winter, he added.

News.Az