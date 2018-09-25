Azerbaijan establishing new medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is proposed to amend the “Law on the establishment of orders and medals.”

Azerbaijan is establishing a jubilee medal on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of state security and foreign intelligence bodies (1919-2019), Trend reports.

The jubilee medal will be awarded to servicemen who achieved high results while on duty in the bodies of state security and foreign intelligence, and who distinguished themselves in defending Azerbaijan’s national interests from internal and external threats.

The amendment is recommended for discussion at the plenary sessions of the Azerbaijani parliament on October 1 and October 5.

