Azerbaijan, Estonia sign protocol of intergovernmental commission

Azerbaijan, Estonia sign protocol of intergovernmental commission

The protocol of the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was signed in Baku on Apr. 7.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Estonia’s Minister of Public Administration Mihhail Korb. 

