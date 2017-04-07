Azerbaijan, Estonia sign protocol of intergovernmental commission
07 Apr 2017
The protocol of the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was signed in Baku on Apr. 7.
The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Estonia’s Minister of Public Administration Mihhail Korb.
