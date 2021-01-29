Azerbaijan, EU agree on program to support country in post-pandemic period

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and EU have agreed on the program for the next two years to support the country in the post-pandemic period, Head of EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said on Friday.

He said that the funds have already been allocated.

He also added that in the mid-February the actual dates for the launch of the new website “EU for Azerbaijan” will be announced where similar projects will be presented

The website will cover all contact details and successes of the EU-supported projects in Azerbaijan.

News.Az