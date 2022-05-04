Azerbaijan-EU business forum to be held in Baku
- 04 May 2022 13:23
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 173010
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-eu-business-forum-to-be-held-in-baku Copied
Baku will host the Azerbaijan-EU business forum on May 17, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
The diplomat noted that representatives of European companies operating in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan-Italian Chamber of Commerce, and the Azerbaijan-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry will take part in the forum.
The forum will focus on the prospects for deepening trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.