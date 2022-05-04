Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-EU business forum to be held in Baku

Baku will host the Azerbaijan-EU business forum on May 17, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that representatives of European companies operating in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan-Italian Chamber of Commerce, and the Azerbaijan-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry will take part in the forum.

The forum will focus on the prospects for deepening trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.


