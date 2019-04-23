Azerbaijan, EU can sign new partnership agreement on May 13

Azerbaijan and the European Union ( EU) will sign a new partnership agreement on May 13, speaker of Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov said, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remarks at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on April 23.

“The EU agreement has been prepared for many years,” he said. “According to one of the objectives, the inviolability of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and borders should be outlined in the agreement. We have achieved this. Only minor issues are left and the work is underway to solve them.”

He said that the Armenians are hindering the signing of the agreement.

Asadov added that Azerbaijan does not need the EU financial assistance.

“Such issues as territorial integrity and trade are important for Azerbaijan,” he added.

